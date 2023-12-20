Sign up for CNN’s Adulthood, But Better newsletter series. Our seven-part guide has tips to help you make more informed decisions around personal finance, career, wellness and personal connections.

Sales of emergency contraception in the United States may spike by around 10% following New Year’s celebrations, according to a new study that found the trend has occurred over the past several years.

New Year’s Eve gatherings have been associated with increased sexual activity and sexual assault, and decreased access to and use of contraception during sex, so the authors of the study published Wednesday in the journal The BMJ investigated whether the holiday would represent a period of higher risk of unprotected vaginal intercourse and sales of emergency contraception.

The authors and an outside expert CNN spoke with noted that this year, however, the spike in sales seen in previous years could be affected by the 2022 overturning of Roe v. Wade, which had protected the right to have an abortion. The US Supreme Court’s landmark decision has led to both increased demand for emergency contraception and concerns among both retailers and some of the public about legal liabilities due to misinformation about the function of emergency contraception — which could mean states may vary in demand and what’s accessible to consumers.

The researchers reviewed national marketing data on weekly sales — at grocery stores, drugstores, dollar stores and more — of an over-the-counter emergency contraceptive called levonorgestrel between 2016 and 2022.

Following the federal New Year’s Day holiday, sales of the product increased by 0.63 units per 1,000 women after the holiday, the team found.

“This increase in sales corresponds to an increase of almost 41,000 additional units sold in the US in the week following New Year 2022 compared with this same week if it hypothetically did not follow the New Year holiday,” the authors wrote.

Valentine’s Day and Independence Day, which share some risk-related aspects of New Year’s Eve — such as higher likelihood of sexual activity and consumption of alcohol or drugs — were also associated with more sales, but to a lesser extent. The increase following Valentine’s Day, for example, was about half the size of that after the New Year’s holiday.

“It’s not surprising that during the — especially the New Year’s — holidays, there’s an uptick,” said Dr. Dima Qato, an associate professor of clinical pharmacy at the University of Southern California, who wasn’t involved in the study. “I think it just highlights that there’s a need in certain times of the year, whether it’s these national holidays or not, for emergency contraception to be accessible.”

Levonorgestrel — available in the form of a pill or intrauterine device — works by preventing the ovary from releasing an egg or preventing a released egg from being fertilized by sperm.

The contraceptive is most effective within 72 hours of sex, said Dr. Michael Belmonte, an ob-gyn and Darney-Landy Fellow at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, who wasn’t involved in the study.

Here’s what experts think you should know about it and how to be safe, not just this holiday season but always.

Staying safe this holiday season

Emergency contraception is safe to use, but being prepared in advance — using condoms or already being on birth control — may generally be best, especially since an increased risk of unwanted pregnancy isn’t the only factor to consider when engaging in unprotected sex.

There is also a higher risk of getting a sexually transmitted infection, Belmonte said.

“It’s also important to recognize that sexual activity is not always planned, so when the mood strikes, being prepared is key,” Belmonte said — so maybe bring condoms to your New Year’s festivities just in case.

When you’re getting ready for a night out or a holiday getaway, taking advance precautions should be part of your routine — but emergency contraception still has a role, Qato said, due to the odds of condoms breaking, sexual assaults occurring or people forgetting to take their birth control.

Having emergency contraception and condoms on hand beforehand — and, if you’re on prescription contraceptives, filling them prior to the holidays — so there isn’t a gap in contraception is important, Qato said.

“Be aware that not every pharmacy will stock emergency contraception, so waiting until you need it may add to delays in taking the pill, potentially making it less effective,” Belmonte said. “And if you are sexually assaulted, seeking medical attention as soon as possible can help to reduce the risk of STI transmission and pregnancy.”