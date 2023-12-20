World / Europe

Iceland volcano eruption dashes hopes residents can spend Christmas at home

By Sophie Tanno and Caitlin Danaher, CNN
3 minute read
Updated 7:20 AM EST, Wed December 20, 2023
TOPSHOT - The evacuated Icelandic town of Grindavik (R) is seen as smoke billow and lava is thrown into the air from a fissure during a volcanic eruption on the Reykjanes peninsula 3 km north of Grindavik, western Iceland on December 19, 2023. A volcanic eruption began on Monday night in Iceland, south of the capital Reykjavik, following an earthquake swarm, Iceland's Meteorological Office reported. (Photo by Viken KANTARCI / AFP) (Photo by VIKEN KANTARCI/AFP via Getty Images)
The coastal town of Grindavík, pictured on Tuesday following the eruption, was evacuated amid increasing seismic activity.
Viken Kantarci/AFP/Getty Images
CNN  — 

Hopes that residents in an Icelandic fishing town could celebrate Christmas at home have been dashed after the violent eruption of a nearby volcano on Monday night.

The volcano on Iceland’s Reykjanes peninsula erupted at around 10 p.m. local time (5 p.m. ET), spewing lava and huge plumes of smoke into the atmosphere from a vent around 2.2 miles (3.5 kilometers) long.

The 4,000 residents of Grindavík, which lies around 3 kilometers south of the volcano and is the only town in the area, were evacuated in anticipation of an eruption last month, amid escalating seismic activity.

The eruption appears to be slowing down, in a positive sign that properties in the coastal town will be spared from severe fallout.

Residents, however, will be unable to spend Christmas in their homes, the town’s mayor Fannar Jónasson said in a statement Tuesday night.

“Unfortunately, the hope that had ignited in the hearts of many about the possibility of celebrating Christmas at home in Grindavík was extinguished when the eruption began yesterday,” Jónasson said.

An aerial view of volcanic activity on the active volcano in Grindavik on Iceland's Reykjanes Peninsula, Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023. (AP Photo/Marco Di Marco)
The volcano on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula erupted on Monday evening.
Marco Di Marco/AP
GRINDAVIK, ICELAND - DECEMBER 19: A view of the volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in south west Iceland which has erupted after weeks of intense earthquake activity/ on December 19, 2023 in Grindavik, Iceland. After weeks of seismic activity around Grindavik that led to the evacuation of some 4,000 residents, a volcano has erupted on the Reykjanes peninsula, with lava bursting from a crack about 3.5km long. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)
In the first two hours of the eruption, hundreds of cubic meters of lava were being released per second.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Jónasson has also stressed the crucial need to “address the housing crisis” with “full force,” and help the families who will remain without secure accommodation in the coming weeks and months. The authorities are currently working on various housing solutions, he added.

All roads leading to Grindavík are closed and will remain closed in the coming days, with access restricted to emergency responders and contractors working on protective barriers, Jónasson outlined.

While no infrastructure, roads or pipelines are currently at immediate risk, “if the lava starts flowing westward, Grindavíkurvegur could be in danger,” the mayor said, referring to the main road leading to Grindavík.

Eruption weakens

In the first two hours of Monday’s eruption, hundreds of cubic meters of lava were being released per second.

But its intensity and the level of seismic activity in the area had decreased by early Tuesday, according to the Icelandic Meteorological Office. The eruption continued to weaken in terms of seismic activity and lava flow by Tuesday evening.

Highlighting the volatility of the situation, however, the meteorological office warned that “there is an increased likelihood that more vents may open” along the volcano’s original fissure, as well as “further north or south.”

Scientists from the University of Iceland take measurements and samples while standing on the ridge of the eruptive fissure of an active volcano near Grindavik, Iceland, on Tuesday, December 19.
Scientists from the University of Iceland take measurements and samples while standing on the ridge of the eruptive fissure of an active volcano near Grindavik, Iceland, on Tuesday, December 19.
Marco Di Marco/AP
An aerial view shows volcanic activity in Grindavik on December 19.
An aerial view shows volcanic activity in Grindavik on December 19.
Marco Di Marco/AP
People view the volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in south west Iceland.
People view the volcano on the Reykjanes peninsula in south west Iceland.
Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
A drone picture shows lava spewing from the site of the volcanic eruption north of Grindavik, on December 19.
A drone picture shows lava spewing from the site of the volcanic eruption north of Grindavik, on December 19.
Sigurdur Davidsson/Reuters