CNN —

In a very “Romy and Michele” move, Bradley Cooper made it his business to show up to his high school reunion.

In fact, Cooper told Jimmy Fallon during Tuesday’s episode of “The Tonight Show” that he not only attended his 30-year high school reunion last month, but that he also previously attended his 20 and 25-year reunions as well.

“It was great!” he told Fallon of his experience at his 30-year reunion, which took place in Philadelphia at the Chestnut Hill Brewing Company according to their Facebook page, where Cooper is seen in a photo posing with a former classmate.

Cooper added that he arrived early to the event, and even lent a helping hand.

“I put the sign out front, it said ‘Germantown Academy,’ and then people came and I welcomed them,” he said.

Ever so humbly, he noted that he even put his name tag on – despite there being a minor discrepancy.

“When I was in high school I used to go by Brad and now I go by Bradley, and I felt like some weird imposter,” he said of writing “Bradley” on his name tag. “But that is my real name, Bradley.”

It feels safe to assume that Cooper’s former classmates would have recognized him, regardless of which version of his name he wrote on his name tag, but we appreciate the fact that he wore one at all.

The “Maestro” director/actor said that he didn’t encounter anyone “freaking out” over his celebrity status, and said the vibe was “awesome, it was just regular.”

“I think it’s just time had passed and it was just cool,” he said.