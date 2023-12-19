CNN —

Processing times for US passport applications and renewals are back to normal after years plagued by delays and backlogs. Routine services will now take six to eight weeks, the State Department said Monday — a significant improvement from wait times of up to 18 weeks during the pandemic.

1. Immigration

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas signed a border bill Monday that makes entering Texas illegally a state crime. The measure, SB 4, grants local police the power to arrest migrants and judges the ability to issue orders to remove them to Mexico. It has sent ripples of fear throughout the Latino community in Texas, which makes up 40% of the state’s population. The law is expected to take effect in March. Meanwhile, senators are struggling to reach a deal on immigration reform while aid for Israel and Ukraine remains stalled on Capitol Hill. Senate Minority Whip John Thune told CNN that there is no way the Senate can vote on an immigration deal this week, meaning aid for Ukraine and Israel will not pass in the near term either.

2. Israel

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with s