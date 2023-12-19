A general view shows a United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City on December 8, 2023. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on December 8, 2023, that Hamas brutality could never justify "collective punishment" of Palestinians as Israel presses its campaign against Hamas in the Gaza strip. "Some 130 hostages are still held captive. I call for their immediate and unconditional release, as well as their humane treatment and visits from the International Committee of the Red Cross until they are freed," Guterres said at an emergency meeting of the organization's Security Council. "At the same time, the brutality perpetrated by Hamas can never justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people." (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)
A general view shows a United Nations Security Council meeting on Gaza, at UN headquarters in New York City on December 8, 2023.
Yuki Iwamura/AFP via Getty Images
CNN  — 

Intensive negotiations were underway at the United Nations ahead of an expected vote Tuesday on a resolution calling for a halt in hostilities to allow much needed aid to enter Gaza, according to diplomats.

The vote was originally scheduled for Monday, but was delayed a day to allow more time for negotiations. At the center of the talks is drafting language that could gain a “yes” vote from the United States, or at least an abstention, which would allow the measure to pass.

The draft resolution is said to have originally included a call for a “cessation of hostilities” to allow much-needed aid to enter Gaza. Diplomats were hopeful that changing the language to “suspension of hostilities” could gain American support.

The US has vetoed previous measures at the UN Security Council and voted against a call for a ceasefire in the larger UN General Assembly.

That lends significance to Tuesday’s vote; if the US allows the resolution to pass, it would amount to an important signal to Israel — including from its top ally — of the growing international outcry over the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

The vote is expected sometime later Tuesday. The Security Council is expected to convene at 10 a.m. ET but is expected to discuss other business before getting to the Middle East question.