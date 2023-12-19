It’s been a hell of a year. 2023 is quickly drawing to a close, and we have but one more issue of the newsletter until heading off into the new year. But before we fully put 2023 in the rearview mirror, we wanted to take the opportunity to reflect on the last 12 months, which were absolutely brimming with consequential and disruptive moments across the media landscape. It’s as if a decade’s worth of stories were compressed into a single year. Don’t believe us? Take a look at all the news we have collectively digested during the year: