CNN —

Taylor Swift is known several of her songs about heartbreak, so it seems only right she’d know how to help a friend recovering from a breakup.

Swift sent a personalized breakup playlist to Jessica Chastain after the actress shared she was dealing with a recent split when they met at the 2011 Met Gala.

“She was so sweet,” Chasten told host Jimmy Fallon during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show.”

“I just went through a breakup and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together. It was such a fun night,” she continued. “And then the next day. I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album.”

But, in fact, the message was a playlist curated by the one and only.

“She had, like, curated all these breakup songs to send me to help me get through my breakup!” Chastain recalled. “Isn’t that the sweetest thing? And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement.”

Chastain and Swift have remained in the decade since. The actress flew to Mexico City over the summer to attend Swift’s “Eras Tour.”