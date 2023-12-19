CNN —

This Christmas Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney want to give you their hearts. Not really, but it fits this story.

The friends and business partners, who together own the UK soccer team Wrexham, recreated “Wham” album covers in which they were styled to look like George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley.

“WREXHAM!” the caption on the photos McElhenney posted on his Instagram account reads.

The first photo is in black and white and framed similarly to the cover photo for Wham’s hit 1986 holiday single, “Last Christmas.”

In the second photo, which is in color, the two men recreate the look from Wham’s 1983 “Fantastic” album cover.

The pair also recreated the "Fantastic" album cover. robmcelhenney/Instagram

Reynolds and the”Game of Thrones” actor clearly share a similar sense of humor. Reynolds shared the photos on his Instastories.

Wrexham AFC scored big in April when the Welsh soccer team beat National League title rivals Notts County 3-2 in a celebrated match.

The photo tribute comes one week before the anniversary of George Michael’s death. The artist who found fame as one half of Wham and later a hugely successful solo performer, was found dead at his home in Oxfordshire on Christmas Day in 2016 at the age of 53.

An autopsy later determined Michael died of natural causes.