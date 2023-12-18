CNN —

More than 200 false bomb threats and “swatting” calls were made against Jewish facilities across the US this past weekend, according to Secure Community Network, a non-profit that tracks threats against Jewish communities.

According to the network, the false threats and swatting incidents – prank calls that are made to authorities to lure them to a location under the false pretense that a crime has been committed or is in progress – targeted facilities in California, Arizona, Connecticut, Colorado and Washington and other states.

The FBI is aware of the hoaxes and is assisting local law enforcement in the investigations, the agency said in a statement to CNN, noting there is no information to suggest a current, credible threat.

“The FBI is aware of the numerous hoax incidents wherein a bomb threat at a synagogue is made. The FBI takes hoax threats very seriously because it puts innocent people at risk,” it said.

“While we have no information to indicate a specific and credible threat, we will continue to work with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to gather, share, and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”

The bomb threats and swatting incidents made against Jewish institutions saw a 541% increase this year over 2022, according to the Secure Community Network.

