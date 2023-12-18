CNN —

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry failed to make a three-pointer in an NBA regular season game for the first time in five years, blanking from deep in a win against the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday.

Curry was 0-for-8 from three-point range on a poor shooting night for the two-time MVP, where he was 2-for-12 from the field and only had seven points.

It was the first time that Curry had failed to make a three since November 8 2018, when he was 0-for-4 against the Milwaukee Bucks, per the NBA, bringing his NBA record 268-game stretch to an end. He is also the owner of the second-longest streak at 157 games.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard now hold the longest active streak with at least one make from behind the arc at 101 games, per StatMuse.

Curry holds the record for most made threes in NBA history after passing Ray Allen’s total of 3,358 in November 2021. In a victory against the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, he knocked down his 3,500th career triple, the first NBA player to do so.

Despite the rare off-night, Curry is still producing at an extremely high level in his 15th NBA season. The 35-year-old is averaging 28.0 points per game along with 4.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists, while shooting 46.1% from the field and 41.1% from three.

Curry chipped in with eight assists against the Blazers as the Warriors escaped the Moda Center with the 118-114 road win.

The Dubs were led by 28 points from Curry’s ‘Splash Brother’ Klay Thompson, who seems to be recovering from an early season shooting slump, while forward Andrew Wiggins had 25 points as he came off the bench for only the second time since being drafted in 2014.

The Warriors also got big minutes out of their rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis, pictured here dunking the ball, who had 14 points and eight rebounds. David Sherman/NBAE/Getty Images

The win was made all the more impressive by the fact that Golden State is without defensive anchor Draymond Green, who is currently serving an indefinite suspension after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić during a game.

“We can’t rely on Steph to bail us out on every single night,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “It was a tough night for him, but that’s what a team is supposed to be about.

“Everybody filling in for each other, different guys stepping up each night. That’s a great sign, because he’s carried us for long enough this year. We need to give him more help.”

The Warriors managed to withstand a third-quarter surge from Portland and eked out the narrow four-point victory. The Blazers were led by 30 points, seven rebounds and six assists from Jerami Grant as they continue the rebuilding process after trading Lillard to the Bucks in the summer.

Golden State currently occupies the 11th seed in a highly-competitive Western Conference with a 12-14 record as it seeks to shake off a slow start to the season.