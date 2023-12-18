Washington CNN —

There’s one form prospective and current college students must submit in order to receive federal financial aid, and it’s about to look a lot different.

The Free Application for Federal Student Aid, better known as the FAFSA, has long been due for an update. By December 31, a new version of the form will be released – a culmination of changes approved by Congress in 2019 and 2020.

The new FAFSA, which will be used to determine financial aid eligibility for the 2024-25 academic year, will be shorter and easier to fill out.

Additionally, many low-income borrowers are expected to be eligible for more financial assistance, though some other applicants – particularly those with siblings also enrolled in college – could see less.

But the changes may cause some headaches in 2024 as families and colleges adapt to the new form.

The FAFSA determines eligibility for federal Pell Grants and federal student loans – and in most cases, the financial aid provided by colleges as well, though some require students to submit an additional form.

Here’s what families need to know about the updated FAFSA:

Delay could leave students, colleges scrambling

Usually, the FAFSA is available on October 1 each year, but the overhaul of the form is pushing back the release date by roughly three months.

That gives families less time to fill out the form for the next school year. Students will receive an email about whether they are eligible for a federal Pell grant soon after submitting the form, but they may have to wait longer than in the past to receive their financial aid package from their college.

Colleges won’t start to receive the data from the new FAFSA until the end of January, giving them less time to generate financial aid packages.

The timing varies by institution, but typically award letters are sent to students in March, who must commit to a college by May 1. It remains to be seen whether colleges can announce financial aid awards on their usual timeline.

“It’s going to be crunch time for colleges,” said Mark Kantrowitz, a financial aid expert and author of the book “How to Appeal for More College Financial Aid.”

“They may still be able to do that (get letters out by March), but it is going to be a challenge,” he said.

A shorter, easier form

The FAFSA has long been criticized as too complicated and, at a maximum of 108 questions, too long.

Former Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander, who worked for years to update the FAFSA, was known to carry around the very long form as a prop. He argued that the FAFSA was so complicated that it discouraged students from applying, effectively preventing them from receiving the financial aid they needed to earn a college degree.

The number of questions on the FAFSA vary by applicant, based on his or her financial circumstance, but there are roughly two-thirds fewer questions on the updated form, Kantrowitz said.

With the new form, some applicants will have to answer as few as 18 questions, which would take less than 10 minutes to complete, according to the Department of Education.

There are two reasons the updated FAFSA is easier to fill out.

First, some information will now be directly taken from a filer’s tax return. This means that an applicant won’t have to go hunting for the right information on his or her tax return to input into the FAFSA.

In past years, the IRS Data Retrieval Tool helped filers pull information from their tax return into the FAFSA, but the new process will be automatic and available to everyone, said Jill Desjean, a senior policy analyst at the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. The old tool excluded certain tax filing statuses. For example, parents who were married but filed taxes separately could not use the tool.

Additionally, a handful of questions have been eliminated entirely. For example, drug convictions no longer preclude someone from receiving financial aid. And as of the 2021-22 award year, male students are