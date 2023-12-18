Arthur Engoron and Donald Trump.
Judge Arthur Engoron and Former President Donald Trump.
Getty Images
New York CNN  — 

The New York trial judge overseeing Donald Trump’s civil fraud trial wrote a scathing denial of the former president’s latest attempt to toss the state attorney general’s case against him — potentially a preview of a tough outcome for Trump as the trial process winds down.

Judge Arthur Engoron slammed Trump’s accounting experts and rejected key points of the defense in an order Monday denying a motion for a directed verdict filed by Trump’s attorneys after trial testimony ended last week.

It would be a “glaring flaw” to assume testimony from Trump accounting experts Eli Bartov and Jason Flemmons are true and accurate, the judge wrote.

Donald Trump in New York Supreme Court on Monday.
Donald Trump in New York Supreme Court on Monday.
Pool

Takeaways from the 11-week Trump civil fraud trial