CNN —

A jury found actor Jonathan Majors guilty on two of four counts in the New York criminal case stemming from a domestic dispute with his former girlfriend.

Majors was convicted on Monday of one count of reckless assault in the 3rd degree and a non-criminal charge of harassment as a violation.

He was acquitted on another assault charge and one count of aggravated harassment.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 6 next year.

CNN has reached out to a representative for Majors for comment on the verdict.

Majors, who was present in court on Monday, held a straight a face while the verdict was being read.

The jury began deliberating on Thursday following closing arguments. They deliberated for about four and a half hours total before reaching a verdict.

The trial, which began on December 4, stems from a March domestic dispute involving Majors and his former girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. Majors had pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment.

During closing arguments last week, prosecutors alleged Majors “didn’t hesitate to use physical violence” against Jabbari in the March dispute when he grabbed Jabbari’s right hand, twisted her arm behind her back and then “struck a blow” to her head.

Majors’ attorney reiterated his innocence during her closing argument, calling the accusations against him “fake” and alleging that Jabbari was the aggressor in the March dispute.

Majors did not testify during the trial, but he was present in the New York City courtroom for the duration of the proceedings.

According to the New York Times, Jabbari testified on December 5 that Majors assaulted her in the backseat of a car during their argument, which prosecutors said happened after Jabbari saw a romantic text message on his phone from someone else.

Majors was featured in “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” with a significant role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe portraying the character Kang. CNN reported in October that Disney has removed “Magazine Dreams,” a film starring Majors that was due out this month, from its release calendar.