CNN —

At least 86 people have died and 96 others were injured after an earthquake in northwest China, state broadcaster CCTV reported Tuesday morning local time.

The quake, which hit China’s Gansu Province late Monday evening, prompted the deployment of rescue workers, including officials from local emergency management and fire departments, in the area, according to Chinese state media Xinhua.

United States Geological Survey said earlier that a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in the area had caused severe shaking, with extensive economic damage probable and likely widespread.

The earthquake struck around 23 miles west northwest of Linxia Chengguanzhen with a shallow depth just over 6 miles, according to the USGS. The provincial capital of Lanzhou is about 60 miles away from the epicenter.