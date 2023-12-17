CNN —

A manhunt is underway in Texas for a convicted sex offender who escaped from prison Sunday, where he was serving a life sentence without parole, state authorities announced.

Robert Yancy, Jr., 39, was sentenced for the continuous sexual abuse of a child and was imprisoned at the Clemens Unit in Brazoria, Texas, about 60 miles south of Houston, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Yancy escaped at about 3:38 p.m. Sunday in a white Nissan Versa and is no longer believed to be in Brazoria, the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office said on Facebook.

The Nissan’s license plate was entered into a statewide plate reader system, which alerted authorities that the vehicle was spotted at about 6:09 p.m. in Victoria County, about 110 miles west of Brazoria, the sheriff’s office said.

The Victoria Police Department said its officers conducted a traffic stop at about 8:25 p.m. of a white Nissan related to the escaped inmate. The vehicle’s only occupant was a female driver, who was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant related to Yancy’s escape, police said.

No further details were provided about the connection between Yancy and the female driver.

Yancy was last seen wearing a black beanie and a black sweater.

Authorities urge the public not to approach Yancy and to contact law enforcement with any sighting of him or information about his whereabouts.