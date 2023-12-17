Editor’s Note: Sign up to get this weekly column as a newsletter. We’re looking back at the strongest, smartest opinion takes of the week from CNN and other outlets.

Robert Lowell once wrote of fellow American poet Sylvia Plath, “Though lines get repeated, and sometimes the plot is lost, language never dies in her mouth.” His 1966 foreword to her legendary second collection “Ariel,” published posthumously after Plath’s suicide in 1963, goes on to characterize the poet as the mistress of “controlled hallucination” — part Medea, part vampire. And yet, the image he constructs of a poet who, despite whatever else she may be known for, is defined by the power of her voice and the vitality of her art, feels prescient too.

To be minimized or compared to a monster, even as one is lauded for one’s creative power is a familiar arc for another master of performance and irony, Taylor Swift. Where Lowell saw repeated lines, other critics found referential power in Plath’s recurring imagery; for Swift, that authority (not to mention intimacy with her many millions of fans) takes the form of repetition by easter egg, coded iykyk messages that bring referentiality to a new level entirely.

It’s not breaking news to suggest that 2023 itself was Taylor’s Version, but even that is part of something bigger. This was a year when women and girls — from the ones who traded friendship bracelets at the Eras Tour and dressed up for Beyoncé’s Renaissance shows to those who lined up for screenings of “Barbie” and took group outings to “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret” — looked at a political landscape that has increasingly robbed them of their agency and said, “Nope.” Their voices demanded joy, community and self-expression; they drove more than the cultural narrative this year — they were the engine of the American economy and so much more.

Team ‘Gonna Be Forever’ vs. Team ‘Gonna Go Down in Flames’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have dinner at Waverly Inn on October 15 in New York. Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Taylor Swift was the undisputed queen of capitalism this year, noted Jeff Yang, staging performances that generated “enough money to support 3,300 jobs” and harnessing her penchant for reinvention into a financial juggernaut with the Eras Tour. “I admit to personally being a begrudging fan, not just of her music, but of her incredible sense of enterprise,” reflected Yang. “I take mental notes with every new move she makes — and if someone else doesn’t write a bestselling business tome detailing the lessons would-be moguls should learn from Swift’s savvy, I will. Are you ready for it?”

In addition to being named Time’s Person of the Year, Swift was also the better half of the “couple of the hour,” observed Jill Filipovic; Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce are “young, gorgeous, at the top of their respective games and seemingly in the throes of an intense new love. They’re also a surprisingly positive relationship model for men and women alike,” Filipovic opined, praising Kelce for his willingness to show up as Mr. Taylor Swift. “In a moment of what feels like peak male insecurity, the Taylor-Travis relationship is a useful model: two ambitious adults, both excellent at what they do, but the female half of the couple is both more successful and a higher earner, by a huge margin — and the male half seems totally fine with that.”

Like every love story, this one comes with a potential dark side. Frankie de la Cretaz pointed out that “regardless of if the two go on to date long term or never see each other again, the way sports media has handled the news about the potential relationship has revealed a lot about the way heterosexual male entitlement still permeates so much of mainstream culture.” To de la Cretaz, it all came off as “a bunch of male journalists patting some dude on the back for getting with the hottest girl in school.”

Barbie and The Bomb

Universal Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures

July 21 was a pivotal point in the year — dividing it into BB, Before Barbenheimer, and AB, After Barbenheimer, which is still ongoing, with the billion-dollar “Barbie” now out on streaming and both movies nominated for a combined 17 Golden Globes. (The distributor of “Barbie” and CNN share a parent company, Warner Brothers Discovery.)

But as scholars of nuclear history Aanchal Saraf and Rebecca Hogue explained, “This portmanteau of ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ arose not just because they were blockbusters set for release on the same day, but also because the films seemed diametrically opposed — technicolor pinks and plastic fantastic vs. a desaturated and moody biopic. Upon closer analysis, the juxtaposition resonates precisely because it relies on a visual language as old as the IPs it is mining. Barbenheimer has crucial predecessors, cultural moments that combined sex and nuclear weapons to convince the world that we should ‘learn to stop worrying and love the bomb.’” In critiquing “Barbenheimer’s collaging of bombs and bombshells,” Saraf and Hogue uncovered new ways to see everything from the history of the bikini to “Oppenheimer” director Christopher Nolan’s approach to writing women. (If the film were to have another title, they wrote, “‘Atomic Playboy’ would be well-suited.”)

The domination of director Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” could not be disputed, and yet, as Dean Obeidallah marveled, voices on the right were still calling for a boycott for purported reasons ranging from the film being too “woke” to “brainwashing young girls.” “But they learned they are no match for the Mattel doll,” Obeidallah wrote. “Barbie — metaphorically speaking — drove her pink Dreamcamper right over these critics, breaking box-office records.”

For Holly Thomas, the best thing about “Barbie” came as a bit of a surprise: it was Ken, Barbie’s non-boyfriend. Thomas wrote that in becoming “Kenough,” actor Ryan Gosling “dashed one of Hollywood’s most tedious clichés, proving that it is possible to transform into a marshmallow-for-brains ‘himbo’ without turning into an egomaniacal nightmare.”

Jill Filipovic: How Barbie’s billion-dollar summer could help smash the patriarchy

Sara Stewart: Barbie doesn’t belong in a box

Gene Seymour: ‘Oppenheimer’ is a different kind of movie

AI is here, and we can’t handle it

Clay Jones

CNN Opinion did a deep dive on artificial intelligence this year, looking at the promise and the peril of how AI will affect our lives, the way we work and how we understand ourselves. Jessica Chia and Bethany Cianciolo spoke with computer science professor Stuart Russell about how AI has evolved over the decades, how large language models like ChatGPT work, the importance of regulation and his fears about where the technology might go in the future. Russell said the goal isn’t to stop AI “from becoming more intelligent than humans. The goal is that as it becomes more powerful, we enforce certain design constraints that result in it being controllable and it being safe. Airplanes go faster than people, but they have to be safe in order for you to be carrying passengers in them.” Chia and Cianciolo also gathered a roundup of experts across industries including medicine, art, law, retail, film, agriculture, education and tech to ask: “How will AI change the nature of work?” Read their various answers here.

When it comes to AI, not all the questions about the potential impact remain open. Sophie Compton and Reuben Hamlyn, directors of the documentary “Another Body,” wrote that advances in AI have already had a devastating impact on women, as deepfake pornography has become increasingly common. They called for the criminalization of nonconsensual deepfake pornography, with federal laws targeting both creators and platforms.

High school senior Sidhi Dhanda spoke up for more teachers to embrace AI, arguing that AI chatbots are an essential tool in education that have helped her sharpen her own ideas: “I understand that some believe using AI chatbot-generated ideas as your own is plagiarism,” she acknowledged. “But is brainstorming with an AI chatbot plagiarism? I know that brainstorming with another student isn’t. It’s a question that deserves careful consideration, not a knee-jerk response.”

Is this the last acceptable bias?

Photo illustration: Jason Lancaster/CNN/Adobe Stock

What does it mean to live in the age of Ozempic? For many Americans who have struggled for years with their weight and any associated health problems, a diabetes drug has been an effective means of treating obesity — as long as they keep taking it. Studies show that most patients who stop taking the medication gain the weight back. Meanwhile, the cultural ubiquity of Ozempic and Wegovy (both brand names for the drug semaglutide) as diet aids has spawned celebrity testimonials and thinkpieces galore.

Kirsi Goldynia and I spoke with journalist Virginia Sole-Smith about the Ozempic craze (along with a number of other topics, including accessibility of medical care and the outdated use of the Body Mass Index). Sole-Smith warns that proponents of weight-loss drugs miss the big picture: the prevalence of a diet culture that brands certain bodies acceptable, beautiful, healthy or worth seeing and relegates others to the corners marked “diseased,” “ugly,” “lazy” or “just doesn’t care enough about being healthy.” When considered in this context, Ozempic isn’t a wonder drug. Its popularity is a manifestation of a dangerous and pervasive message. As she put it to us: “If we can make fat people thin, does that make it OK to hate fat people?”

Living in a state of climate emergency

Ian Berry/CNN

Climate anxiety is a way of life for many of us, especially for Gen Z. For Anna Lee, it’s robbing her of a future she wants. Lee wrote movingly about why anxiety and anger over climate change have led her to believe, at age 21, that she’ll never have children (ones she’s already named in her imagination): “As temperatures rise and climate policy continues to shake public confidence, the vision for my ideal family looks less, well, ideal. Clamoring voices and pattering feet, the opportunities reaped from my family’s generational sacrifice and the lifelong commitment to raising someone to their greatest potential, have been replaced with depressing alternatives. At most, there’s a frustratingly clean, one-bedroom house, with hours to fill and quiet pervading the halls. But, unless there’s drastic change, and soon, Athena and William will only remain names.”

Question: How many climate deniers does it take to change a lightbulb? Answer: What are you talking about, the bulb is fine. “See,” argued climate scientist Bill McGuire, “it is possible to laugh in the face of climate change. In fact, not only is it possible, it is essential.” McGuire is part of a growing number of climate scientists performing alongside comedians to get their point across. After the COP28 conference late in the year, he observed that the “world’s biggest climate joke has just ended in the United Arab Emirates, where more than 80,000 delegates — including 2,400 from the fossil fuel sector — have conspired to take the mickey. … You have to laugh — the sort of slightly hysterical laugh that quickly turns to weeping.”

Musical messages

Beyoncé at the 65th Grammy Awards, on February 5, 2023. Francis Specker/CBS

With Beyoncé, Lizzo, Kim Petras and more, the 65th annual Grammy Awards brought some needed joy, wrote radio host and author Clay Cane: “Once upon a time, you would rarely hear a superstar such as Beyoncé openly thank her LGBTQ fan base on a world stage, but her thanks go beyond a speech. Her ‘Renaissance’ project showcases queer — specifically, Black queer — artists, and they were rewarded with album credits.”

In the world of country music, Maren Morris’ EP “The Bridge” and her comments about departing the industry are indicative of a broader battle between those seeking to deepen the industry’s ties to right-wing politics and those who want a more inclusive, representative and more historically-rooted version of Americana, folk and country music, contended historian Nicole Hemmer. That broader battle — one side embodied in singers such as Jason Aldean and the other by Black Opry founder Holly G, Lil Nas X, Morris and others — isn’t new, observes Hemmer, but it does capture the genre’s vexed history and its politically saturated present.

Family ties

Adobe Stock

After remarks by right-wing commentator Steven Crowder about his own divorce went viral, writer Caroline Shanley connected Crowder’s comments to a growing number of proposals in conservative-dominated states to overturn no-fault divorce, arguing that the moral panic over divorce amplifies misogyny while ignoring history. She wrote: “Panic over the ‘rising’ divorce rate – real or imagined – has long been an unjust scapegoat for societal decay. Echoed in the courtrooms, newspapers and other sources of commentary in the 19th century, this conflation of divorce and the doom it spells for families is as American as apple pie.”

There are better ways to rethink the government’s role in making a family, maintained Alison Omens, who described living in fear that her husband could die before her stepchildren turn 18, shattering the legal basis for the bonds they share. Asserting that it’s time to reimagine how the state understands a family and that her kids make no distinction between the depth of her love for them and that of their dad’s, she opined: “It’s us, the grown-ups, who made that distinction. And it’s within our power, as grown-ups, to change these laws to better care for the ever-increasing number of children who are living in non-traditional families, and in this case, blended families. As a non-legal mom, I’m asking for a seat at the table for the kids I’m raising, because their dad chose me, and I chose all three of them.”

The power of fantasy

Emma Stone in "Poor Things." Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures

In a year that has seen one hit after another to women’s rights, it’s no wonder that fantasy is here with a vengeance — and to that end, Victorian-era raunch-fest “Poor Things” is a welcome, hilarious and salacious escape, wrote culture critic Sara Stewart, who called the film a “fantastically physical feminist creation” that goes where “Barbie” couldn’t. While it’s “tragic that freedom from shame and patriarchy is such fantasy terrain, it’s also a hoot to watch.” In a world where reproductive rights are under assault and women and girls face alarming violence with little recourse, this movie is, in short, “a comic balm for the soul and an artistic exhortation to better things.”

The power of fantasy isn’t always a good thing, warned historian Shaun Armstead, at least when it comes to historical treatments of race. Writing of “Bridgerton” prequel “Queen Charlotte,” Armstead argued while its efforts to expand representation on television put it in dialogue with shows as various as “Pose,” “Insecure” and “P-Valley,” its treatment of history problematically offered viewers “a racially integrated world that upholds Eurocentric paradigms. … Reimagining history in this way ignores the painful truths of the era. Such creative departures unmooring ‘Bridgerton’ from the past are, in my opinion, alarming. We are served a sanitized version of history at the very moment when more accurate narratives of the past are under attack.”

Need a laugh? You’re not alone