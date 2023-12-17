CNN —

America Ferrera, Blake Lively, Amber Tamblyn and Alexis Bledel know the true meaning of the word sisterhood.

The “Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” co-stars reunited this weekend in New York City for a “Barbie” screening and Q&A event. Ferrera has drawn attention and praise for her powerful role in the film, which was released by Warner Bros. in July. (CNN, like Warner Bros., is a unit of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

“The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in ‘Barbie’ last night. I love these women with all my heart,” Ferrera wrote on Instagram on Saturday.

Ferrera’s post showcased a video of the four women posing for photos and taking selfies with an audio clip from the 2005 film playing in the background.

(From left) America Ferrera, Amber Tamblyn, Alexis Bledel, Blake Lively in 'The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants.' Diyah Pera/Alcon/Warner Bros./Kobal/Shutterstock

“What a joy to come together in this way, in each other’s arms— the arms we’ve held, and linked with, and cradled as friends for 20 years— in honor of a woman who continues to take my breath away with everything she does, and is,” Tamblyn wrote on Instagram on Sunday in a sentimental post commemorating the reunion.

In 2020, Lively spoke about her special connection to her co-stars when she told People that Bledel, Ferrera and Tamblyn “are three women who I met when I was 16 years old and I’ve been lucky to call them my friends and mentors ever since.”

Lively, Ferrera, Tamblyn and Bledel starred in the coming-of-age dramedy and the 2008 sequel, which follows four 16-year-old best friends who share a magical pair of pants over one summer in an attempt to stay connected.

“When I tell you some things are forever, this right here is it,” Tamblyn wrote at the end of her post Sunday.