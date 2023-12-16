CNN —

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was hospitalized Friday night after falling and breaking his hip, according to his longtime business partner.

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, was scheduled to have surgery Saturday, Deborah Morales told CNN. The former Los Angeles Lakers star was attending a concert Friday night when he fell, according to Morales.

“We are all deeply appreciative of all the support for Kareem, especially from the Los Angeles Fire Department who assisted Kareem on site and the amazing medical team and doctors at UCLA Hospital who are taking great care of Kareem now,” Morales said.

The statement did not say what concert Abdul-Jabbar was attending when he was hurt.

Abdul-Jabbar, 76, began his NBA career in 1969 with the Milwaukee Bucks, but is best remembered as a critical player with the Los Angeles Lakers during their dominant “Showtime” era in the 1980s. He led Los Angeles to five NBA championships.

A 7-foot-2 goggles-wearing center, Abdul-Jabbar held the NBA all-time scoring record until being surpassed by LeBron James in February. Abdul-Jabbar, a six-time NBA MVP, had held the record for 39 years.