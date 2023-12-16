FILE - Kuwait's then-Crown Prince Sheik Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah attends the closing session of the 25th Arab Summit in Bayan Palace in Kuwait City, Wednesday, March 26, 2014. Kuwait's ruling emir, the 86-year-old Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, has died, state television reported Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Nasser Waggi, File)
Kuwait's Sheik Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, pictured in 2014, has died at 86.
Nasser Waggi/AP
Kuwait CNN  — 

The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, has died at age 86 after ruling the Gulf state for three years.

Officials announced his death on Saturday, according to state news agency KUNA.

Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah had been admitted to hospital in November following an emergency health issue, according to the state news agency. The 86-year-old’s condition was stable at the time, KUNA reported.

The Emir was sworn in September 2020, following the death of Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who ruled the gulf state for 14 years.

Kuwait, a Gulf Arab nation home to over 4.2 million people, has the world’s sixth-largest oil reserves.