Kuwait CNN —
The Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, has died at age 86 after ruling the Gulf state for three years.
Officials announced his death on Saturday, according to state news agency KUNA.
Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah had been admitted to hospital in November following an emergency health issue, according to the state news agency. The 86-year-old’s condition was stable at the time, KUNA reported.
The Emir was sworn in September 2020, following the death of Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who ruled the gulf state for 14 years.
Kuwait, a Gulf Arab nation home to over 4.2 million people, has the world’s sixth-largest oil reserves.