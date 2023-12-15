CNN —

Republican presidential candidates Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley are pressuring former President Donald Trump, the front-runner for the party’s 2024 nomination, to join them on the debate stage in Iowa next month. Trump has not participated in any GOP debates this year.

CNN is hosting a Republican presidential debate in Des Moines on January 10 – less than a week ahead of the Iowa caucuses, which open the GOP nomination process.

DeSantis and Haley have been duking it out to be seen as the main alternative candidate to Trump, who holds a commanding lead in the polls, both in early-voting states and nationally.

The Republican National Committee hosted four presidential debates this year – all of which Trump skipped. With no party-sponsored debates scheduled for January, the committee announced last week that candidates were free to participate in any forum or debate of their choosing.

DeSantis, who is counting on a strong performance in the Iowa caucuses to build momentum for his campaign, committed to participating in the Iowa debate shortly after CNN announced the event on December 7.

The next day in West Des Moines, the Florida governor called on Trump to participate, arguing the former president “gives a speech and leaves, doesn’t answer questions from voters, doesn’t shake people’s hands, doesn’t visit all the different counties [in Iowa] and then has not been willing to stand on the debate stage.”

DeSantis was critical of Trump and Haley for not immediately agreeing to debate as he had done.