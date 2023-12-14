CNN —

If you need a break from it all, it may be time to disconnect from your devices and reconnect with nature. US national parks offer the perfect backdrop for a mental reset, and they'll be free to visit on certain days next year.

1. Israel

Nearly half of the munitions that Israel has used in Gaza in its war with Hamas since October 7 have been unguided, otherwise known as “dumb bombs,” according to US intelligence. Unguided munitions are typically less precise and can pose a greater threat to civilians — and may be contributing to the soaring civilian death toll in the enclave. More than 18,600 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-run Gaza Ministry of Health. Hamas has been unresponsive to overtures made in recent days to try to restart hostage negotiations as the US and other mediators try to resurrect talks to release more people from captivity.

2. Impeachment inquiry

House Republicans voted Wednesday to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Until recently, House Republicans had not had enough votes to legitimize their ongoing inquiry, and the probe has struggled to uncover wrongdoing by the president. GOP leadership made a point to indicate that formalizing the inquiry does not mean impeachment is inevitable. The vote came as the president’s son, Hunter Biden, defied Republican investigators’ subpoena for closed-door testimony and reiterated he is willing to testify publicly instead. Republicans said they will initiate contempt proceedings against him for not appearing. The younger Biden’s legal woes are a basis of the impeachment probe as Republicans try to connect the president to his son’s million-dollar overseas deals.

3. US troops

The Senate passed an $886 billion defense policy bill which could provide the largest raise for US service members in more than two decades. The sweeping legislation authorizes a 5.2% pay raise for members of the military among other provisions related to service member benefits, housing and childcare. The legislation also includes a short-term extension of a controversial law that permits warrantless surveillance of foreign nationals based overseas who are using US-based communications services. Supporters say the searches help protect Americans’ privacy, but critics say that loopholes allow the FBI to search the data it collects for Americans’ information without proper justification.

4. Tesla recall

Tesla is recalling nearly all 2 million of its vehicles on US roads for an important Autopilot update. After a two-year probe of roughly 1,000 crashes in which the feature was engaged, US safety regulators determined the company’s Autopilot system can give drivers a false sense of security and be easily misused. Tesla has agreed to a software update that will limit the use of the system’s Autosteer feature if a driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate they are ready to resume control of the car while the feature is on. The recall comes two days after an investigation published by the Washington Post found at least eight serious accidents, including some fatalities, in which the feature should not have been engaged in the first place.

5. Diversity initiatives

The University of Wisconsin System Board of Regents has voted to accept a deal with GOP lawmakers to cut back diversity initiatives in exchange for state funding. The agreement allows for more than $800 million to be used for several initiatives, including pay raises and projects, university system officials said. In return, the university will institute a freeze in the number of diversity, equity, and inclusion positions. The system will also “realign” dozens of DEI jobs through “restructuring and reimagining of the DEI function,” according to the Board of Regents meeting book. The vote in Wisconsin comes as DEI programs in universities are being cut across the country. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat, expressed disappointment over the board’s decision.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Apple unveils new security feature

Apple is rolling out an iPhone security update that will better safeguard your device from potential thieves.

What you should know about cable and satellite TV ‘junk fees’

The US government proposed a crackdown on cable companies’ billing practices this week. Learn how the move could lead to consumer refunds.

Draymond Green suspended indefinitely from NBA

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green picked up yet another ejection for a wild swing on Phoenix Suns player Jusuf Nurkić.

Painting honoring Oprah Winfrey unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery

The portrait shows Winfrey looking resplendent in a purple dress — a color she said “has been seminal” in her life since her role in the 1985 film “The Color Purple.”

How this surprising Christmas film became a fashion favorite

More than two decades later, the Oscar-nominated costumes in “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” have gained a cult following.

TODAY’S NUMBER

15 billion

That’s about how many miles separate NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft from Earth as it explores the outer reaches of the solar system. The 46-year-old probe recently stopped communicating with its mission team and is no longer sending NASA any usable data. The process to gather more information about the issue could take weeks, according to engineers.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“The evidence is just not there.”

— Wayne County prosecutor Kym Worthy, who announced a 28-year-old Detroit man has been charged with murder in the October killing of synagogue president Samantha Woll. The story garnered national attention as a possible act of antisemitism. However, authorities on Wednesday said there are no facts to suggest it was a hate crime and the two individuals didn’t know each other.

AND FINALLY …

Video Ad Feedback Chihuahua's daring dash down New York City highway goes viral 02:05 - Source: CNN

A mighty Chihuahua got loose on a New York City highway but luckily made it out unscathed after a frantic chase! Watch the video here.