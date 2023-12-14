CNN —

Rudy Giuliani says he intends to testify Thursday in his defamation damages trial in an attempt to push back on claims that he should pay two Georgia election workers millions of dollars in damages for spreading conspiracy theories about them after the 2020 election.

“I intend to. You always leave them guessing, right?” the former Donald Trump attorney told reporters outside the courthouse Wednesday after the trial recessed for the day.

Giuliani’s testimony will come after the two workers – Ruby Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss – provided gut-wrenching testimony over the course of two days about how the lies spread by him damaged their reputations and upended their lives.

Freeman and Moss are asking an eight-person jury in Washington, DC, to order Giuliani to pay them millions of dollars in damages for the emotional and reputational harm they say they’ve suffered.

The case has refocused attention on the human impact of disinformation spread by Trump and his allies after the 2020 election as the former president awaits his own criminal trial in the same courthouse.

Giuliani has already been found liable for defamation and owes Freeman and Moss over $230,000 after failing to respond to parts of their lawsuit.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, does not plan to call any other witnesses as part of his defense.

In emotional testimony Wednesday, Freeman described the flood of threats she received after Giuliani disseminated lies about her and her daughter. At one point, her attorney had her review for the jury some of the racist messages she received following the 2020 election.

“Hope they lock you up and throw away the key, you disgusting B*tch traitor,” one of the messages read.

“I received so many on my phone that at one time my phone crashed and just died,” Freeman testified.

She appeared visibly shaken as the various messages were shown. She read aloud from some of them, at times appearing to hold back tears.

“Pack your s–t. They are coming for you. I’m not far behind. I’m coming for you also. Trash will be taken to the street in bags,” another read.

“I took it as though they were going to cut me up and put me into trash bags and take it out to my street,” Freeman said.