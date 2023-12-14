Keene, New Hampshire CNN —

Nikki Haley is trying to break the highest glass ceiling in politics, but you won’t hear her say so – at least not directly.

She does, however, offer fleeting glimpses at the historic nature of her Republican presidential campaign.

“There are no saints in DC right now, but that’s why I think you need a badass woman in charge at the White House,” the former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador said with a smile in the closing moments of a stop here Wednesday night, answering a voter’s question about criminal charges facing some politicians in Washington.

With the first votes of the Republican presidential primary barely a month away, Haley is drawing larger crowds – and louder applause – from voters like Thalia Floras, who has been eagerly searching for an alternative to former President Donald Trump.

“It would be great to have a female president, but that is not what this is about,” said Floras, a Nashua resident who has surveyed several candidates during their visits to New Hampshire. “I think we’re past the point of talking about that. It’s about the strongest candidate, and she, right now in the Republican Party, is the strongest candidate.”

Of course, not all of Haley’s supporters are women. And not all Republican women are supporting Haley, considering most polls show that Trump still receives a strong majority of support across all demographic groups.

But the makeup of Haley’s crowds is often distinct from those of her rivals, with audiences that include mothers bringing their daughters to see the candidate and older women hoping to see presidential history made in their lifetimes.

Helene Haggar, a retired financial adviser, is blunt about her feeling that it’s beyond time for the United States to elect a woman president.

“It’s time to get the testosterone out of the White House and put a woman in there — but a specific woman. Not Kamala Harris, but Nikki Haley,” said Haggar, who wore a blue shirt emblazoned with a message “Sometimes it takes a woman.”

Haggar received the shirt from the Haley campaign months ago after she sent in a modest contribution to support her candidacy. She beamed as she watched Haley at a Manchester event earlier this week and said she admired her strength and intelligence above all.

“She has a very practical side to her, and she doesn’t have drama as our previous president had,” Haggar said. “There have been plenty other countries that have had female leaders. Why not here?”

That question is one Haley seldom addresses, at least overtly, as she repeatedly makes a point of rejecting identity politics and walking a fine line when mentioning gender.

Yet she often wields it as a humorous shield, as she did during the fourth Republican debate earlier this month in Alabama.

As her rivals fired off sharp lines of criticism, particularly about her donors, she replied: “I love all the attention, fellas. Thank you for that.”

She deployed a similar line here Wednesday night when asked about her views on abortion. While she opposes abortion rights, she describes the issue as deeply personal and talks about it with far more nuance than most Republican presidential candidates.

“When it comes to abortion,” Haley said, “I don’t think the fellas know how to talk about it properly.”

After GOP rival Vivek Ramaswamy took aim at her hawkish views during a November debate in Miami, calling her “Dick Cheney in 3-inch heels,” she snapped back with a smile: “5-inch heels, and I don’t wear them unless you can run in them.”

Haley is only the fifth major female candida