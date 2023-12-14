A version of this story appeared in CNN’s What Matters newsletter. To get it in your inbox, sign up for free here.
The post-Roe v. Wade landscape for American women includes the term “court-ordered abortion” due to a troubling case in Texas, consideration of a Civil War-era abortion law in Arizona and the US Supreme Court announcing it would revisit the issue for the first time since removing nationwide abortion rights last year.
There are very different realities for women across the country:
► A Texas woman’s horror story raised serious questions about whether women who need life-saving exceptions to abortion bans can actually obtain them.
The woman, 31-year-old Kate Cox, had to flee the state, which has one of the strictest abortion laws in the country, to end