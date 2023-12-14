Brussels CNN —

The European Council has decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova, Charles Michel, President of the EU Council, announced on X on Thursday.

The decision was called “a victory for Ukraine” by the country’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky.

“This is a victory for Ukraine. A victory for all of Europe. A victory that motivates, inspires, and strengthens,” Zelensky posted on X following the announcement.

“History is made by those who don’t get tired of fighting for freedom,” Zelensky said.

This is a breaking news story. More to come