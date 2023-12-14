CNN —

Actress Sienna Miller has spoken out about the “judgment” she’s faced becoming a mother again at the age of 41, and the “misogynistic” narrative around her 14-year age gap with her partner.

The star of “American Woman,” who is expecting a baby girl with 27-year-old actor Oli Green, condemned the “double-standards” around the issue.

“I think that people are comfortable with a way of living that has existed for many years, which is very misogynistic and patriarchal,” Miller told Vogue’s podcast earlier this month.

“Me being the older woman in a partnership with a younger person, or being pregnant over 40 - and that that’s ‘irresponsible’ and ‘the poor child’ - it’s such double standards and… I think it’s so unquestioned in people’s minds,” she said. “But it’s absurd.”

“I just find that judgment, it’s so one-sided and it’s so sad,” Miller added.

Already the mother of 11-year-old Marlowe from a previous relationship with actor Tom Sturridge, Miller’s second daughter and first with Green is due early next year.

Sienna Miller shows off her baby bump as she attends the "Vogue World: London" event on the eve of London Fashion Week on September 14, 2023. Henry Nicholls/AFP/Getty Images

In an interview with British Vogue, published Wednesday, she described the fatigue at having to keep up with the conversation surrounding her age.

“I’d love to get to a point where I didn’t feel the need to make a joke of my being older and having a baby,” she told the magazine.

Discussing the 14-year age difference between her and “The Crown” actor, Miller said she sees an “awareness of the dynamics that enter relationships between men and women now that we just didn’t have 20 or 25 years ago.”

“I feel like my whole adolescence was dodging bullets and advances in a really delicate way, to not offend somebody. Whereas the girls that he grew up with, they’re probably like, ‘No-no, thank you. Moving on,’” she told Vogue, explaining that the differences between them stem from growing up at different times.

Recalling how they met at a Halloween party, Miller said there was a kiss, but she was quick to retreat at the idea of a relationship.

“And then he worked hard to persuade me to go out for a drink with him,” Miller added. Friend and fellow actress Emily Blunt tagged along on one of their early dates in New York - an “unnecessary wingwoman,” Blunt recalls, according to the magazine.

For Miller, age is just a number. “I don’t think you can legislate on matters of the heart,” she added.