December 15, 2023

Today on CNN 10, we join a revolutionary program in New Jersey where students learn how to consume and evaluate media. We meet a Santa Claus who knows sign language, and break down the current cost of the gifts in an iconic Christmas song.

WEEKLY NEWS QUIZ

1. A painting valued at $15,000 just a couple of years ago sold for nearly $14 million. Which renowned Dutch artist was recently identified as its painter?

2. Liz Magill served as the president of what university before resigning amid backlash for her December 5th testimony in front of a US House committee?

3. The first official test of the 2024 US presidential election takes place January 15th in what state?

4. During his record-breaking stay on the International Space Station, American astronaut Frank Rubio lost what item that took months to find?

5. What do some US lawmakers argue should be prioritized before approving an emergency funding bill that includes $60 billion in new support to Ukraine?

6. According to experts, how is North Korea funding its development of a massive arsenal of weapons?

7. This year’s COP28 conference concluded with a landmark climate deal between nearly 200 countries. What unprecedented language was included in that agreement?

8. What is a Scottish startup spreading across farmlands to help remove carbon pollution from the atmosphere?

9. Starting next year, how many states will require K-12 schools to offer media literacy courses?

10. PNC Bank recently released its annual Christmas Price Index. What Christmas carol inspires this financial report?

