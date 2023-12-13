CNN —

A student at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Washington, is dead and three people are injured after a suspected carbon monoxide poisoning Monday night, according to officials.

A student residence manager called campus police after being unable to contact students, the college said in a news release Tuesday. Police then broke down the door and performed emergency CPR around 8:30 p.m., Evergreen Police Chief David Brunckhurst said in the release.

Two students and the officer who performed CPR were hospitalized, and the officer was released Tuesday morning.

Earlier in the day, a contractor working on campus responded to carbon monoxide alarms, according to campus officials.

“This is a tragedy, and we grieve for our students and families,” said Evergreen President John Carmichael. “The safety of students, staff and faculty remain Evergreen’s top priority.”

Carbon monoxide poisoning occurs due to the buildup of gas in poorly ventilated spaces – it can be caused by anything from leaking chimneys to unvented gas space heaters. More than 400 Americans die from carbon monoxide every year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Although carbon monoxide poisoning has no odor, taste or color, symptoms are often described as flu-like, such as headache, dizziness, and vomiting, according to the CDC.

Washington State Patrol is investigating the incident.