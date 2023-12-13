CNN —

In intense testimony on Wednesday, Georgia volunteer election worker Ruby Freeman revisited how she sought help from the police twice, thinking people inspired by Donald Trump’s 2020 campaign may try to kill her.

“Just ringing, ringing, ringing. Just ringing non-stop,” she said of her phone on December 4, 2020, after Rudy Giuliani spoke about her publicly, wrongly accusing her of changing votes in the presidential election a month earlier.

Freeman and her daughter, Shaye Moss, are suing Giuliani over defamatory statements he made about them following the 2020 election. Her testimony came Wednesday in a trial that will determine how much the former Trump attorney must pay in damages.

Freeman said that within hours of the first video of Giuliani spouting lies about them, “I just started getting phone calls, text messages, emails, the phones just going crazy.”

When she went to the police station to report some of the