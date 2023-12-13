President Joe Biden’s son Hunter rebuked Republican investigators and demanded to testify publicly Wednesday, the same day that a GOP-led investigation has given the president’s son a deadline to appear for a closed-door deposition.

“For six years, I have been the target of the unrelenting Trump attack machine shouting ‘Where’s Hunter?’ Well, here is my answer, I am here,” Hunter Biden told reporters outside the Capitol.

Biden defended his father, saying, “Let me state as clearly as I can, my father was not financially involved in my business, not as a practicing lawyer, not as a board member of Burisma, not in my partnership with the Chinese private businessman, not in my investments home nor abroad, and certainly not as an artist.”

Hunter Biden’s lawyers have told the House Republicans on the Oversight and Judiciary committees that he’s willing to testify by the December 13 deadline – but only if he can do so publicly. House Republicans are insisting they want to talk to him behind closed doors first.

CNN reported Tuesday that Hunter Biden was in Washington, DC, but it was unclear up until minutes before the scheduled deposition whether the president’s son would attend.

The deposition deadline comes on the same day House Republicans are expected to vote on their resolution to formalize an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

