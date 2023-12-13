FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Nathan Donald Pelham, 40, a Texas man who agreed to surrender on charges from taking part in the U.S. Capitol riot, but later that day fired a gun toward sheriff's deputies who went to his house in response to a welfare call, was arrested Tuesday, April 18, federal prosecutors said Thursday, April 20, 2023. Pelham, 40, allegedly fired the shots from his rural home on April 12, the same day he was told he was charged with four misdemeanors for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 attack. In addition, he was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, prosecutors said. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Jose Luis Magana/AP
The Supreme Court said Wednesday that it will consider whether part of a federal obstruction law can be used to prosecute some of the rioters involved in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

How the Supreme Court defines how the obstruction law can be used related to the Capitol attack could impact hundreds of criminal cases, even the pending case against former President Donald Trump, who is also charged with obstructing an official proceeding.

President Donald Trump talks with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts as Associate Justice Elena Kagan looks on before the State of the Union address in the House chamber on February 4, 2020 in Washington, DC.
Leah Millis/Pool/Getty Images

The specific issue in the case involves a catch-all provision of a federal criminal statute that makes it a crime for anyone who “otherwise obstructs, influences, or impedes any official proceeding,” and what the government must prove with regard to the intent of January 6 rioters.

The Justice Department has used the charge as the cornerstone of many of the more serious Capitol riot cases, where defendants were outspoken about their desire to stop Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win or were instrumental in the physical breach of the Capitol.

Joseph Fischer, the man at the center of the case, was charged with multiple federal crimes for his role in the January 6 attack.

A federal judge agreed to throw out the specific charge brought against Fischer under the obstruction law. A federal appeals court divided on the matter earlier this year, with a majority holding that the broad terms of the obstruction statute were satisfied as applied to individuals who forcibly entered the Capitol on January 6. The Supreme Court will now decide the issue this term.