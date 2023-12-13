CNN —

Zac Efron found his physical transformation for his new movie “The Iron Claw” rather “jarring.”

The actor plays professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich in the movie, and completely transformed his body for the role, adding massive muscle power and a wig.

“In the best way possible, I did not look anything like me. It was jarring at first, but we kind of put it together piece by piece,” Efron told The Hollywood Reporter at the film’s premiere this week.

The film follows the true story of the Von Erich brothers, professional wrestlers in the early 1980s. Kevin Von Erich, who Efron portrays, was one of the guests at the movie’s premiere.

“Over the course of filming this movie, that was pretty much all I could think about. It’s something that you try and kind of push back a little bit, you’re trying to just do the work and get it done, but it’s always in the back of your mind, ‘What’s Kevin really going to think of this?’” Efron said. “To meet him, to spend time with him, to have him be out here with us on the carpet, it feels incredibly gratifying, more so than anything I’ve ever done in my entire life. I’m so proud, and I’m just honored that he’s a part of all of this.”

Jeremy Allen White plays wrestler Kerry Von Erich in the mvoie and told Variety that he found Efron’s transformation “annoying.”

“He’s so annoying,” the “Bear” actor quipped. “I had been training for months, lifting and doing this and doing that and eating more, and I showed up, and I saw him, and I’m like, ‘What is this even for? Why do I even try?’”

“The Iron Claw” hits theaters Dec. 22.