Even with dual Hollywood strikes mucking up the system this year, there was no shortage of content continually hitting streaming services.

With that came both new and returning shows that brought quality storylines with nuanced characters and entertaining episodes you might have missed.

Here are seven worthy series that deserved more love from the past 12 months:

‘UnPrisoned’

Delroy Lindo, Marla Gibbs, Kerry Washington, Faly Rakotohavana and director Numa Perrier. HULU

Kerry Washington stars opposite Delroy Lindo in this clever Hulu comedy that sees a type-A therapist get her life turned upside-down when her father is released from prison after nearly two decades, and moves in with her. Everything is explored and examined here, from the effects of incarceration and the inter-generational divide to forgiveness and the value second chances. Washington and Lindo bring out the best in each other in a series that could have easily veered into heavy-handed territory, but doesn’t.

“UnPrisoned” Season 1 is streaming on Hulu.

‘Young Sheldon’

Iain Armitage as Sheldon Cooper in "Young Sheldon." CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images

Doing a good prequel series is harder than it looks, and with the CBS comedy coming to an end next year, “Young Sheldon” deserves more credit than it’s received – not just for offering the “Big Bang Theory’s” Sheldon Cooper an origin story, but for building a funny and endearing ensemble of characters around him as a child (played by Iain Armitage).

“Young Sheldon” Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Max. – Brian Lowry

‘Dave’

Dave Burd as Dave in "Dave." Byron Cohen/FX

After a somewhat bumpy second season in 2021 that explored the ebb and flow of creativity and the vagaries of writer’s block, this quirky and sometimes insane series returned with a bang this year, following neurotic rapper Dave (or, Lil Dicky) to new heights and depths that included a faux celebrity death on Twitter, misbehaving at the Met Gala and obsessive fandom. The show continues to find exciting new ways to skirt the line between fiction and reality, while the actors continue to take pleasure getting comfortable inhabiting their characters. It’s a pleasure that committed viewers take part in.

“Dave” Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Hulu.

‘Platonic’

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in "Platonic." Apple TV+

This Apple TV+ comedy series, created by husband and wife writing team Nicholas Stoller and Francesca Delbanco, explores the “When Harry Met Sally” question of whether men and women can ever truly be just friends. As the title suggests, “Platonic” answers that over 10 episodes with a charming and nuanced, “yes.” In laughter and brutal honesty, the two friends (Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen) help each other find individual paths forward by remembering their shared past.

“Platonic” Season 1 is streaming on Apple TV+. – Megan Thomas

‘Rap Sh!t’

KaMillion, Aida Osman in "Rap Sh!t" Season 2. Erin Simpkin/Max

Created by “Insecure’s” Issa Rae, “Rap Sh!t” stars Aida Osman and KaMillion as an up-and-coming rap duo working to make their mark on the music industry. With razor-sharp humor and quick cuts between Instagram Lives, Facetime chats and text messages, this Miami-set comedy offers a timely take on hip-hop culture and a thoughtful exploration of female friendship as well as fearless ambition.

Season 1 and 2 of “Rap Sh!t” are streaming on Max. – Megan Thomas

‘The Morning Show’

Jon Hamm and Jennifer Aniston in "The Morning Show." Apple TV+

With a production budget that rivals a Marvel movie, viewers of “The Morning Show” have come to expect gorgeous lighting, sets that look like they were designed by Nancy Meyers, enviable wardrobes and serious star power. Joining an already mega-watt cast in Season 3 is Jon Hamm, sending out brooding-yet-suave businessman vibes as only he can. Sure, the “Show” has been criticized for its occasional excess (hello, Hyperion space launch), but that’s precisely the point. We like our “Morning Show” plotlines ripped from the headlines, served with an epic Cory Ellison elevator monologue, a perfect Bradley Jackson blowout, and a side of Alex Levy’s cashmere collection.

All three seasons of “The Morning Show” are streaming on Apple TV+. – Megan Thomas

‘For All Mankind’

A scene from "For All Mankind." Apple TV+

“For All Mankind” has all the elements of a compelling watch in this decade-spanning alternate history sci-fi series, which explores a world in which the Soviets landed the first man on the moon in the late ‘60s instead of the US. Each season begins after a significant time jump, which allows for new generations of characters to be introduced, some gut-wrenching goodbyes (here’s looking at you, Season 2) and for some series regulars to develop fully realized arcs. In the “Mankind” history book, John Lennon lived, a female president (Jodi Balfour) was elected, and a fully operational base exists on both the moon and Mars. Joel Kinnaman, Wrenn Schmidt and Krys Marshall star in the series, and deliver performances with depth beyond the limits of our solar system.

Season 4 of “For All Mankind” is currently airing on Apple TV+. – Alli Rosenbloom