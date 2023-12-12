CNN —

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to intervene in a dispute over a Republican-drawn commissioners map in Galveston County, Texas, as courts continue to consider the reach of the landmark Voting Rights Act.

Tuesday’s order means that the County Commissioners Court map that a federal judge ruled violated Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act will remain in effect while a federal appeals court reviews the judge’s decision next year.

The dispute has gained the attention of voting rights experts across the county at a time when county-level officials are trying to redraw electoral maps and work to cement power after the 2020 census.

Critics say what Republican officials are attempting in Galveston – which they say amounts to a stark racial gerrymander that dismantled the only Black- and Latino-dominant precinct in the county – could be replicated across the country in violation of the Voting Rights Act.

The court’s three liberal justices publicly dissented from the court’s decision Tuesday.

“In imposing a different map, acknowledged to violate current law – on the theory that the Circuit might someday change that law – the Court of Appeals went far beyond its proper authority,” Justice Elena Kagan wrote in a brief dissent that was joined by her two liberal colleagues.

“Even though this case is only about a local district map in Galveston, it has much broader implications,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.