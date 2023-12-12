CNN —

Four women who attended the US Coast Guard Academy, including a current cadet, are expected to appear at a congressional hearing Tuesday and testify that the agency’s leaders failed to protect them from sexual harassment and assault.

The hearing before the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations was sparked by CNN’s reporting on how agency leaders buried the results of a secret investigation — dubbed Operation Fouled Anchor — that substantiated dozens of sexual assaults at the Coast Guard Academy.

Senators requested a litany of documents from the agency, including all documents from the Fouled Anchor investigation and all investigations into sexual assault at the academy from 2006 to present.

The Senate inquiry is one of several ongoing government probes announced in the wake of CNN’s reporting, and Tuesday’s hearing comes less than a week after the Coast Guard’s own acknowledgment of past failures in a rare and highly critical internal report that ordered a series of changes to how the agency handles sexual assault.