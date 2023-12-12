CNN —

Cousins, though not identical cousins.

Tracy Morgan has revealed that he has a familial tie with one of his longtime friends.

During a conversation on the “Connect The Dots” podcast, the “30 Rock” star said he discovered while participating in the PBS series “Finding Your Roots” that he and rapper Nas, whom he calls Esco, are third cousins.

“I turn the last page, and guess who’s sitting there?,” Morgan said. “Nas. Me and Nas is third cousins on my mom’s side.”

According to Morgan, he and the rapper were “always tight before that.”

“I did a show years ago on Comedy Central called One Mic that was for Nas’ mom that just passed away, so me and Esco always been tight,” the actor said.

They both had an emotional reaction to the news, Morgan said.

“I called him up and I say, ‘Yo Esco. Guess what? I just did ‘Finding Your Roots,’ me and you related.’ He started crying, I started crying,” he recalled. “And I said to him, ‘If you ever need me, I’m there, cuz.’ He said, ‘Cuz, if you ever need me I’m there.’”

“Finding Your Roots” is hosted by renowned Harvard scholar Henry Louis Gates, Jr. The show aims to help “expand America’s sense of itself, stimulating a national conversation about identity with humor, wisdom, and compassion.”

Several celebrity guests have learned about their family heritage on the series. Morgan said his episode is scheduled to air in February.