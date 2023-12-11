CNN —

A Texas woman at the center of a legal battle over terminating her high-risk pregnancy has left the state to get the abortion, her attorneys said in a statement.

Kate Cox sought the abortion after learning her fetus has a fatal condition and doctors told her she could risk her future fertility if she doesn’t get the procedure.

The Center for Reproductive Rights, which represents Cox, announced on Monday the 31-year-old mother, who is 21 weeks pregnant, decided to leave the state to get health care elsewhere. While the center is not disclosing more details about her plans, their statement said she’s received “offers to help her access abortion elsewhere, from Kansas to Colorado to Canada.”

“This past week of legal limbo has been hellish for Kate,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO at the Center for Reproductive Rights, said in a statement. “Her health is on the line. She’s been in and out of the emergency room and she couldn’t wait any longer. This is why judges and politicians should not be making health care decisions for pregnant people—they are not doctors.”

On Thursday, a state district court judge sided with Cox and granted a temporary restraining order against the state so she could legally have an abortion under the state’s “medical emergency” exception.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton quickly threatened criminal prosecution against doctors or hospitals who help facilitate the abortion, saying they could still face charges after the 14-day temporary restraining order expires.

Paxton also asked the Texas Supreme Court to intervene and vacate the lower court’s ruling, arguing Cox had not established she had life-threatening conditions or that her symptoms pose a risk for her future fertility.

Late Friday night, the high court temporarily blocked Cox from obtaining an abortion while it reviews the details of the case and has not issued a decision since then.

This is a developing story and will be updated.