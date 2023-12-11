The suspect taken into custody in connection with shots fired outside a Albany synagogue hours before the observance of Hanukkah was set to begin, told investigators in sum and substance that "events in the Middle East" have impacted him according to an affidavit in support of criminal complaint. Mufid Fawaz Alkhader currently faces a charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and will appear in court at 10am for an initial appearance, according to a spokesperson for US Attorneys for the Northern District of New York. In a brief complaint filed in the case, authorities say Alkhader stood outside of Temple Israel "possessing a Kel-Tec KS7 12 gauge pump shot gun" and then "fired two rounds" into the air.
Mufid Fawaz Alkhader faces two federal firearms charges, according to prosecutors.
Albany County Sheriff's Office
CNN  — 

A man accused of firing a shotgun into the air outside of an Albany, New York, synagogue before Hanukkah observance last week has been charged with a second firearms offense, federal prosecutors announced.

Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, 28, is now facing a charge of conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm in addition to the initial charge of possessing a firearm as a prohibited person, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York said Monday.

Investigators believe Alkhader fired twice outside Temple Israel in Albany on December 7. He was arrested later that day and told police during an interview that “events in the Middle East have impacted him” and that he “regularly uses marijuana,” according to a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors used that statement, in part, to support the initial charge, arguing that Alkhader possessed a firearm while unlawfully using a controlled substance.

Albany police officers gather outside Temple Israel, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Albany, N.Y. A 28-year-old suspect was in police custody for allegedly firing two rounds from a shotgun outside the Jewish temple on Friday, just hours before the start of Hanukkah. Officials said no one was injured and police they did not know the man's motive.(AP Photo/Maysoon Khan)
Albany police officers gather outside Temple Israel, Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, in Albany, New York.
Maysoon Khan/AP

Man accused of firing shotgun outside synagogue said he was affected by Middle East events, according to court documents

In a statement announcing the new charge Monday, prosecutors said Alkhader obtained the shotgun used outside the synagogue by giving money to a friend, who lied on a federal form while purchasing the gun weeks before the incident.

The friend allegedly checked a “Yes” box in response to a question asking him whether he was buying the gun for himself and “warning him that it was federal crime to buy a firearm, from a licensed firearms dealer, for another person,” prosecutors said.

Alkhader didn’t try to purchase the shotgun himself because he believed “he was potentially ineligible to purchase a firearm due to a prior order of protection or restraining order,” according to the attorney’s office.

Earlier, authorities said in a complaint that the shotgun was manufactured outside the state and has “therefore traveled in interstate commerce.”

CNN has sought comment from attorney Timothy Austin, who represented Alkhader at his first court appearance.

The incident outside the synagogue happened in the midst of the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas in the Middle East, which has led many Jews, Muslims, Palestinians and others in the US to say they are growing more fearful of hate-motivated attacks.

As the war stretches on, tensions have also been mounting in the US, highlighted by cases like the death of a Jewish protester during a rally in Southern California and the shooting of three Palestinian college students in Vermont.

CNN’s Polo Sandoval and Kristina Sgueglia contributed to this alert.