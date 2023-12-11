CNN —

A last-minute announcement scrapping plans to testify at his New York civil fraud trial. A “Commit to Caucus” event in Iowa on Wednesday. A rally in New Hampshire next weekend.

Donald Trump’s schedule just weeks before the Iowa caucuses offers a preview of the balancing act the former president and his team will face over the next several months, when a series of other trials centered on Trump are slated to begin during the height of the primary election season.

On the eve of his expected testimony, the former president said Sunday that he is no longer planning to take the stand in the case brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is suing him for $250 million and seeking to bar him from doing business in the state. He’d sat in on the trial last week.

Trump’s decision to back out of his planned testimony presents fresh questions over how the front-runner for the GOP presidential nomination will handle future legal obligations next year – when a series of his other trials, some of which may require him to take the stand, are scheduled to begin during the height of the campaign.

Trump was slated to be called Monday as the final witness for the defense and testify against allegations that he fraudulently inflated the value of his properties after he was questioned by prosecutors last month. The former president, who continues to argue the charges against him have no merit and are a political hit job, had planned to treat the court appearance like another stop on the campaign trail, sources familiar with his preparations told CNN.

Trump attorney Alina Habba told reporters last week that his legal team had advised him against taking the stand but said he was adamant about testifying because he feels so strongly about the case. He “is not afraid. … President Trump does not cower,” Habba said.

However on Sunday, Trump posted to Truth Social that he “WILL NOT BE TESTIFYING ON MONDAY,” arguing that he “ALREADY TESTIFIED TO EVERYTHING & HAVE NOTHING MORE TO SAY,” before going on to attack the case as a witch hunt.

On Wednesday, two days after Trump was set to appear in court, he will hold a campaign event in Iowa before heading to New Hampshire for a political rally Saturday. The former president, who holds a commanding polling lead over the rest of the GOP field in Iowa, is expected to maintain an aggressive campaign schedule there leading up to the caucuses in January. But his appearances are unlikely to outpace those of his opponents, many of whom have crisscrossed the Hawkeye State more relentlessly ahead of the first-in-the-nation contest.

What’s at stake in New York

The civil trial in New York strikes at the heart of Trump’s brand and has become an increasingly personal case for the former president, who has staked both his real estate and political career on being a savvy and successful business mogul.

At times, Trump has appeared more invested in his New York civil trial than he has with the criminal cases he faces in Georgia and at the federal level. He has repeatedly pushed the 2024 campaign to the back burner to sit in on the Manhattan court proceedings, even when his attendance has not been required and has created conflicts with his political schedule.

The strategy has resonated with Trump’s loyal base and has helped boost his candidacy in the aftermath of the indictments brought against him. Aside from the civil case in New York, Trump faces 91 criminal charges across four case