Editor’s Note: Alexi Ashe Meyers is an attorney and advocate working in New York City. She has started a movement to bring attention to the sexual violence perpetrated by Hamas. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. Read more opinion at CNN.

CNN —

Clara Haras was 17 years old, living in Nazi-occupied Tarnopol, Poland, when a German officer told her he’d save her family under the condition that she have sex with him. He proceeded to rape her. The Nazis then brutally executed her grandparents, mother, father, two little sisters and a brother. Somehow, she summoned the will to survive the next four years of terror. But for the next 60 years, she lived with the nightmare of unspeakable trauma. Yet she never abandoned her Jewish identity.

Alexi Ashe Meyers Lloyd Bishop

Clara is my grandmother. My grandfather also survived the Holocaust, having spent four years in concentration camps. Because of his profession as a dentist, he was ordered to comb through the corpses to extract any gold teeth.

Aspects of both my grandparents’ stories were shared often throughout my childhood in an effort to make certain that we would never forget. My grandparents recounted their stories at the dinner table, in my history class and at my Hebrew school. But it was only when my grandmother was on her deathbed that she shared that last vestige of her history — her rape by a Nazi. And although I lived with the painful truth of her rape, I was motivated by the collective voices that said, “Never again.”

And then on October 7, never again happened. When Hamas attacked Israel, they used tactics that have been used to subjugate Jewish women and women worldwide for centuries, as they systematically carried out rape and sexual violence on Israeli women and girls. From the early 20th century pogroms to the Holocaust, rape was routinely used as a weapon of war against the Jewish people to torture, terrorize and suppress us.

For more than two decades, I have fought to embolden victims of rape and empower those who have been sold into the commercial sex trade, sometimes by their own family members. I am often asked why I work to combat gender violence. My response is always the same: My grandparents are Holocaust survivors and their experiences had a deep impact on my life and left me with the responsibility to stand up against hate.

I was raised with a deep understanding that injustice happens in a vacuum of silence. If people don’t speak up, evil operates with impunity. In the wake of October 7, I have chosen to speak up. But not everyone has.

If people don’t speak up, evil operates with impunity. Alexi Ashe Meyers

There is overwhelming evidence that the October 7 attacks included horrific and widespread gender-based violence, including rape and sexual mutilation. It includes forensic examinations of numerous Israeli victims’ bodies mangled by acts of rape and sexual torture. It includes testimony by survivors of the attacks who witnessed Hamas terrorists raping and mutilating women.

It includes the testimony of first responders who found Israeli women and girls, murdered, in conditions that made it clear they had been raped. A witness who gave video testimony spoke about seeing a woman being gang raped. It includes the video of a young Israeli woman, her pants bloodsoaked, being dragged by her hair by Hamas abductors, and footage of other women stripped of their clothing.

It includes testimony gathered by a civil commission headed by an international law expert documenting atrocities against women and children by Hamas on October 7. The mountain of evidence reveals the unimaginable viciousness of the Hamas terrorist attacks.

Last week marked two months since the attacks. And still, many feminist organizations — whose core mission is to fight for the right of every woman and girl, of every nationality, religion and community to live free from all forms of violence, including rape — remain astoundingly silent.

November 25th, the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women came and went, and many remained silent. As I’ve continued to advocate for some of New York’s most vulnerable women and girls these past two months — and as I simultaneously speak out for the women and girls in Israel whose voices were taken from them on October 7 — my grandfather’s often-uttered phrase echoes in my ears: “There’s no question the Nazis were evil monsters, but I blame the bystanders.”

My grandfather felt profoundly betrayed by the people who had a voice and did not use it. He understood the existential evil of the Nazis, but felt most betrayed by the neighbors, the shop keepers and the friends who stood silent. He never accepted that humanity was unwilling to help.

Now Israeli families want to know if humanity will help them. Devastated by the horrors of October 7 and tormented by fears for the hostages, they need to hear our voices, to know where we stand.

So I’ll say it loud and clear: Good people can disagree on the pathway to peace. Good people can disagree on many aspects of the conflict. But good people must use their voices to denounce certain unacceptable acts, and one of them is the use of mass rape as a weapon of war.

There are innocent people still held captive by Hamas, and they include women and girls who in all likelihood have been subjected — and very likely are still being subjected — to sexual assault by Hamas. They also include men and boys who may have suffered the same horror. People of good conscience must demand to bring them home.

There’s no question that what happened on October 7 evoked the Holocaust in its barbarity. It has also evoked Holocaust denial as people demand proof and evidence of the terror and sexual violence. Organizations whose mission is to combat gender-based violence should be among the loudest voices. We always stand with survivors, even in the most controversial cases where there is little proof other than a survivor’s word.

Stand up for the victims and survivors of October 7. Stand up for those still in captivity. If you do not, your silence compounds the pain of the survivors, the erasure of the murdered, the anguish of their families. Your silence empowers the perpetrators. Each of us has a voice, however small.

Call the White House, or your senator or your representative in Congress. Tell them the return of the hostages is a priority for you and a priority for humanity. Demand a full investigation into the sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists. Never again should the world enable atrocities with silence. It is time to use your voice.