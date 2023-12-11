CNN —

Natasha Rothwell is stoking excitement for a new season of “White Lotus.”

The popular HBO series (HBO is owned by CNN’s parent company) will return with a third season in 2025. Rothwell, who appeared in Season 1, talked to The Hollywood Reporter about what to expect.

“I’ve read all the scripts and I can’t say anything, but I will say it’s going to blow people’s minds,” she said. “I gasped out loud no less than five times and that was just reading them, so people are in for a treat.”

Rothwell starred as spa manager Belinda Lindsey in the first season. She said production on new episodes will get going “in the next calendar year.”

Natasha Rothwell in a scene from the first season of "The White Lotus." Mario Perez/HBO

“White Lotus” creator Mike White recently told Entertainment Weekly that the new season is “going to be a supersized.”

“It’s going to be longer, bigger, crazier. I don’t know what people will think, but I am super excited, so at least for my own barometer, that’s a good thing,” he said. “I’m super excited about the content of the season.”

Season 3 will reportedly be set in Thailand.