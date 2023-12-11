CNN —

The nominees for the 81st Golden Globe Awards were revealed Monday morning.

The nominations staged a huge sendoff for HBO’s “Succession,” for which multiple cast members scored individual acting nominations, in addition to a best drama series nod, for a total of nine nominations. It was a good morning for everyone who took the time to do a Barbenheimer double feature, too. Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” scored the most nominations of any film with nine and “Oppenheimer,” from director Christopher Nolan, scored eight.

The 2024 Golden Globes will take place Sunday, Jan. 7 on CBS and Paramount+.

See below for a full list of nominees.

TELEVISION

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson,” Abbott Elementary”

Elle Fanning, “The Great”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”

Dominic West, “The Crown”

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Brie Larson, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Elizabeth Olsen, “Love and Death”

Juno Temple, “Fargo”

Rachel Weisz, “Dead Ringers”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Best Television Series Drama

“1923”

“The Crown”

“The Diplomat”

“The Last of Us”

“The Morning Show”

“Succession”

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology series or Motion Picture Made for Television

“Beef”

“Lessons in Chemistry”

“Daisy Jones & the Six”

“All the Light We Cannot See”

“Fellow Travelers”

“Fargo”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Harriet Sloane, “Lessons in Chemistry”

Patti Yasutake, “Beef”

Suki Waterhouse, “Daisy Jones & the Six”

Chloe Bailey, “Swarm”

Allison Williams, “Fellow Travelers”

Carla Gugino, “Fall of the House of Usher”

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

“The Bear”

“Ted Lasso”

“Abbott Elementary”

“Jury Duty”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Barry”

Best Performance in Stand-up Comedy on Television

Ricky Gervais, “Ricky Gervais: Armageddon”

Trevor Noah, “Trevor Noah: Where Was I”

Chris Rock, “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

Amy Schumer, “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact”

Sarah Silverman, “Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love”

Wanda Sykes, “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

FILM

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“American Fiction”

“The Holdovers”

“May December”

“Air”

Best Motion Picture – Drama

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Past Lives”

“The Zone of Interest”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

“Anatomy of a Fall”

“Io Capitano”

“Past Lives”

“Society of the Snow”

“The Zone of Interest”

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

“Barbie”

“Poor Things”

“Oppenheimer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Past Lives”

“Anatomy of a Fall”

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen, “She Came to Me”

“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, “Barbie”

“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond and John Spiker “The Super Mario Bros. Move”

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz, “Rustin”

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas, “Barbie”

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, “Poor Things”

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”

Charles Melton, “May December”

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”

Julianne Moore, “May December”

Rosamund Pike, “Saltburn”

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture – Animated

“The Boy and the Heron”

“Elemental”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“Suzume”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Wish”

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”

Annette Bening, “Nyad”

Greta Lee, “Past Lives”

Cailee Spaeny, “Priscilla”

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, “The Color Purple”

Jennifer Lawrence, “No Hard Feelings”

Natalie Portman, “May December”

Margot Robbie, “Barbie”

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”

Greta Gerwig, “Barbie”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

Celine Song, “Past Lives”

Best Original Score

Jerskin Fendrix, “Poor Things”

Ludwig Göransson, “Oppenheimer”

Mica Levi, “The Zone of Interest”

Daniel Pemberton, “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Robbie Robertson, “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Boy and the Heron”

Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

“Barbie”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“John Wick: Chapter 4”

“Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Oppenheimer”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Super Mario Bros. Movie”

“Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour”