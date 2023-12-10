CNN —

Former President Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform Sunday that he is no longer planning to testify in his civil fraud trial in New York on Monday.

Trump wrote in an all-caps message on Truth Social that he “WILL NOT BE TESTIFYING ON MONDAY. MAGA!”

Trump testified earlier in the trial under questions from the New York attorney general’s office, and his lawyers had been expected to question him as part of his defense on Monday.

“President Trump has already testified. There is really nothing more to say to a Judge who has imposed an unconstitutional gag order and thus far appears to have ignored President Trump’s testimony and that of everyone else involved in the complex financial transactions at issue in the case,” Trump’s attorney Chris Kise said in a statement, adding, “the Attorney General continues her rabid and unreasonable pursuit of President Trump, obviously intent on driving profitable businesses out of New York. Under such circumstances, there is no valid reason for President Trump to testify further in this case.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

CNN’s Kara Scannell contributed to this report.