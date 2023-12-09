Video Ad Feedback
See tornado cross highway in Tennessee
01:35 - Source: CNN
Latest Videos 16 videos
Video Ad Feedback
See tornado cross highway in Tennessee
01:35
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
UPenn president resigns in wake of disasterous congressional testimony
01:20
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Casey DeSantis calls on out-of-state voters to participate in Iowa caucuses
01:28
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Reporter explains Texas Supreme Court's decision to temporarily block emergency abortion
02:22
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Over half of Black patients expect to be insulted by medical professionals, study shows
02:27
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
'Massive coup': Top golfer who once criticized LIV golf joins for $300M
02:01
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Viral video of USC professor's encounter with pro-Palestinian students sparks controversy
05:26
Now playing- Source: CNN
Video Ad Feedback
Hunter Biden's attorney responds to new criminal charges