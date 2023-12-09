CNN —

American teenage phenomenon Ilia Malinin made even more figure skating history on Thursday, launching himself into the air and rotating four-and-a-half times before landing gracefully on the ice.

The 19-year-old became the first person to ever land a quadruple axel, widely considered the most difficult jump in the sport, during a short program, while competing at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final in Beijing, China.

“I’m just really glad that I was able to pull it off,” Malinin told reporters afterwards, according to Reuters. “Since it was the first time trying it in the short, it was a lot of pressure for me.”

Malinin, whose Instagram handle “quadg0d” references his history-making exploits, had already landed the jump during a free skate in competition but the stakes are higher in the short program as there is a smaller margin for error with fewer elements in the routine.

Still the only person to ever complete the quadruple axel in competition, a feat he achieved for the first time at the US International Figure Skating Classic last year, Malinin had removed the impressive jump from his programs this year.

Ilia Malinin leads the Grand Prix Final after the short program. Tingshu Wang/Reuters

He told Olympics.com on Tuesday that for him, “the base value,” or base level of points the jump is worth, “is not where it should be,” leading him to choose the less risky triple Axel in competition.

Even some of the sport’s most decorated stars have been unable to land a quadruple axel for it requires four-and-a-half revolutions in the air, turning from a forward-facing take off to a backward-facing landing. For 44 years, the jump had been locked at a triple.

But Malinin has changed all that, completing the notoriously difficult jump with an ease that seemingly defies gravity.

After making history in the short program, Malinin sits in first place at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final with 106.90 points, just ahead of Japan’s Uno Shoma with 106.02 points.