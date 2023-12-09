Durham, New Hampshire CNN —

Chris Christie has a message for those calling for him to exit the Republican presidential primary to help consolidate the field against front-runner Donald Trump: “I’m not going anywhere.”

“If they were up here in New Hampshire and saw the crowds we were getting, the reaction we were getting, they wouldn’t honestly be able to say any of that,” the former New Jersey governor told CNN in an interview Friday.

Christie, who is counting on a strong performance in the first-in-the-nation primary on January 23 to buoy his campaign, has positioned himself as a “truth teller” in the race, drawing a contrast with Trump and often criticizing his onetime ally’s conduct.

But he has struggled to register in the national polls and, a little over a month before voting begins in the GOP primary, several top party financiers looking to boost a Trump alternative are throwing their support behind former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Still, Christie remains undaunted.

“I haven’t had one donor, not one of my significant donors or any donor at all, call me and say that we should get out of this race. I haven’t had one supporter call me and tell me to get out of this race,” he said.

Though Christie defended Haley against onstage jabs by rival Vivek Ramaswamy at the fourth GOP primary debate Wednesday, he insisted the moment was purely personal, telling CNN, “I’ve been friends with her for 13 years, and Vivek basically compared her intellect to his 3-year-old son. It pissed me off, and I reacted to it.”

“You’re gonna see over the next seven weeks here, there’s no alliance between me and Nikki Haley,” he said.

That ongoing competition is already apparent. The day after the debate, Christie criticized Haley in Henniker, New Hampshire, for saying at an evangelical forum in Iowa last month that she would sign a six-week abortion ban in South Carolina if she were still governor.

“Chris Sununu taught me this a long time ago about New Hampshire,” he said, referring to the state’s popular Republican governor. “You can’t say one thing in Iowa and another thing in New Hampshire and expect that they’re not going to notice. All right, so I’m very clear about this, and Nikki has not been.”

(Sununu, for his part, is yet to endorse a candidate in the Republican primary but has made clear his choice is between Christie, Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.)

At a town hall Friday in Hooksett, New Hampshire, Christie faulted Haley for not being more vocal against the former president, saying his rival “doesn’t want any of the people who are supporting Trump right now to be angry with her.”

“I’m the only person trying to beat Trump. All the rest of them are trying for something else. I’m not running for first loser. And DeSantis and Haley are running for first loser,” he said.

An appeal to independents

In the final weeks before New Hampshire’s primary, Christie is looking to win over independent voters and those who haven’t participated in the Republican primary before, including college students.

“You could be a big factor in determining who wins this primary,” he told students Thursday at New England College in Henniker, his third school stop on a two-day college tour focused on registering young people to vote in New Hampshire.

His rivals, he said, “think they have a chance to get your vote. They probably don’t, given the way they talk, but I know that I do.”

Trump, however, remains a dominant front-runner in New Hampshire. A CNN/University of New Hampshire poll last