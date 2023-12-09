CNN —

During the brief truce between Israel and Hamas earlier this month, it was people in white vests driving SUVs who escorted freed hostages to safety.

Sporting unmistakable red and white livery, the men and women of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) co-ordinated the transfer of hostages from the control of masked Hamas gunmen back into Israel, as well as the return of Palestinian prisoners from Israeli detention.

“Sometimes it looks like it’s just driving people from one place to another,” said Fabrizio Carboni, Regional Director for the Near and Middle East for the ICRC.

“But it’s about agreeing on when, how, what, and all this needs to be coordinated, with different movement also outside Gaza,” Carboni told CNN.

“As you know, there were also Palestinian detainees who were released and brought back to their families. So, it’s extremely complex.”

A hostage release, faciliated by ICRC workers in Gaza City, takes place on November 28, 2023. Anadolu/Getty Images

A vehicle of the ICRC drives hostages to the Rafah border point with Egypt as part of a transfer deal on November 26, 2023. Mohammed Abed/AFP/Getty Images

The truce between Israel and Hamas collapsed after 7 days last week and fighting is once again raging, with Israel’s bombardment increasingly focusing on Gaza’s south, where hundreds of thousands of refugees had already fled.

Palestinian hospitals are filling once more with dead and wounded and the fate of the remaining 138 hostages Israel believes to be still in captivity is far from clear.

As a neutral intermediary between the two sides, the Red Cross is on standby to facilitate more exchanges.

But in the past week, the organization has also had to defend itself against criticism that it’s not doing enough in Gaza to help the remaining hostages.

An Israeli mother, whose son is believed to be held hostage in Gaza, said that the Red Cross had done “a wonderful job being the Uber service for the hostages who are released,” but had done nothing for those still being held.

People gather outside the ICRC offices in Tel Aviv on November 9, 2023. Ahmad Gharabli/AFP/Getty Images

Speaking on the BBC World Service’s Newshour program, ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said criticism of the Red Cross’ role in facilitating the release of hostages was “profoundly unjust, unfair, and it’s wrong.”