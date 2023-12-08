This undated handout photo provided courtesy of Kate Cox, shows Cox standing for a photo in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother-of-two from Dallas-Fort Worth, sued the state of Texas on December 5, 2023, in order to get an abortion for a pregnancy that she and her doctors say threatens her life and future fertility.
Kate Cox/AFP Handout
Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has petitioned the Texas Supreme Court to intervene in the case of a pregnant woman who was granted permission by a lower court judge on Thursday to obtain an emergency abortion.

A Texas judge ruled Kate Cox, who sued the state seeking a court-ordered abortion, can legally terminate her pregnancy.

The decision marked a significant development in the ongoing debate over the state’s medical exception to its controversial ban on abortions after six weeks – one of the strictest in the nation.

