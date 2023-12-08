CNN —

A multi-threat storm will traverse through the eastern half of the US this weekend, unloading heavy rain and snow across several states. Powerful wind gusts could also knock out power and disrupt travel in busy cities as the adverse weather stretches more than 1,200 miles from the Gulf Coast to the Canadian border.

1. Israel

The humanitarian situation continues to deteriorate in Gaza as Israeli forces expand their operations throughout the Palestinian enclave. Israel’s security cabinet this week approved a “minimal” increase in the amount of fuel entering Gaza, but global leaders and aid groups say there needs to be much more assistance entering the region. In northern Gaza, 97% of households have inadequate food consumption and approximately 83% in southern Gaza are “adopting extreme consumption strategies” to survive, the UN World Food Programme said. At least 17,177 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 7, according to the Hamas-controlled health ministry, and some 46,000 people have been injured.

2. Hunter Biden

A federal grand jury has indicted Hunter Biden on nine counts in connection with a long-running Justice Department investigation into his taxes. It is the second criminal case that special counsel David Weiss has brought against President Joe Biden’s son. Prosecutors say Hunter Biden cheated on his taxes by millions of dollars to fund an “extravagant lifestyle,” according to the indictment — which also states that between 2016 and 2020 “the Defendant spent this money on drugs, escorts and girlfriends, luxury hotels and rental properties, exotic cars, clothing, and other items of a personal nature.” Hunter Biden’s attorney issued a scathing statement, saying the charges come two years after Hunter paid his taxes in full. The Justice Department said he could face a maximum of 17 years in prison if convicted.

3. Las Vegas shooting

Chilling new details are emerging about the gunman who authorities say killed three faculty members Wednesday at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. The 67-year-old suspect sent letters to university personnel across the country before the shootings, authorities said. At least some of the envelopes had a white powder in them, but the substance was found to be harmless. Detectives are continuing to process the envelopes and are asking “anyone in the education world” who receives a letter with no return address to “proceed with caution,” Las Vegas Sheriff Kevin McMahill said. Police are still trying to understand the gunman’s motive, noting that he applied and was denied “numerous times” for jobs at different Nevada higher education institutions.

4. Fruit recall

The FDA has advised against eating cantaloupe products included in an ongoing recall linked to a salmonella outbreak. Since late November, there have been 230 cases of illness in 38 states, including three deaths. Canada also has confirmed 129 salmonella cases, including five deaths, from six provinces. The outbreak has been tied to whole and pre-cut cantaloupes grown in Mexico and sold under the Rudy and Malichita brands. The cut fruit products have been sold at Sprouts, Trader Joe’s, KwikTrip, RaceTrac, Aldi, Walmart and Vinyard. The CDC is urging businesses not to sell the contaminated fruit and to sanitize items that have come into contact with it.

