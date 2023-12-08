LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 15: Managing Director of Formula 1 Academy Susie Wolff and Team Principle & CEO, Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team Toto Wolff arrive at the Wynn Welcome Party ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Wynn Las Vegas on November 15, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
F1 power couple Susie and Toto Wolff have been at the center of an FIA investigation, which ended on Thursday.
Denise Truscello/Formula 1/Getty Images
Motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, said it is no longer looking into an alleged conflict of interest within Formula One between Mercedes chief Toto Wolff and F1 Academy series head Susie Wolff.

In reference to the married couple, the FIA stated on Thursday that F1’s “compliance management system is robust enough to prevent any unauthorized disclosure of confidential information.”

It added that there is no longer an active investigation into “terms of ethical or disciplinary inquiries involving any individual.”

Prior to that, every F1 team, bar Mercedes, had issued a joint statement saying that they hadn’t made any complaint to the FIA regarding the conflict of interest allegations.

“We are pleased and proud to support F1 Academy and its managing director through our commitment to sponsor an entrant in our liveries from next season,” the statement said.

According to Business F1 magazine, some unnamed F1 team principals had previously alleged that Mercedes boss Wolff “now has access to confidential information that they do not, via his wife, which is not being shared with them and Wolff is using to his own benefit.”

Susie Wolff rejected the conflict of interest allegations between her and her husband, writing on social media that she is “deeply insulted but sadly unsurprised” by the claims.

“It is disheartening that my integrity is being called into question in such a manner, especially when it seems to be rooted in intimidatory and misogynistic behaviour, and focused on my marital status rather than my abilities,” she added.

Mercedes had also denied the allegations, claiming to have learned about the FIA’s investigation through a media statement.

“We wholly reject the allegation in the statement and associated media coverage, which wrongly impinges on the integrity and compliance of our Team Principal,” it said.